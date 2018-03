March 22 (Reuters) - Taylor Devices Inc:

* TAYLOR DEVICES-‍IMPENDING RETIREMENTS OF DOUGLAS P. TAYLOR AS PRESIDENT, DIRECTOR, AND RICHARD G. HILL AS EXECUTIVE VP, DIRECTOR, OF CO ON MAY 31, 2018​

* TAYLOR DEVICES INC-‍APPOINTED ALAN R. KLEMBCZYK, CURRENTLY VP OF SALES AND ENGINEERING, TO ROLE OF PRESIDENT OF CO BEGINNING JUNE 1, 2018 - SEC FILING​ Source text - bit.ly/2HWrJfw Further company coverage: