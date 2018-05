BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.41

May 2 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp:

* TAYLOR MORRISON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER SALES PACE OF 2.8 AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $752 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $783.7 MILLION

* QTRLY NET SALES ORDERS WERE 2,443

* HOMEBUILDING INVENTORIES WERE $3.1 BILLION AT END OF QUARTER

* HOME CLOSINGS WERE 1,547 IN QUARTER

* HOME CLOSINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 1,800 TO 1,900 IN Q2

* ENDED QUARTER WITH 4,392 UNITS IN BACKLOG, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE OF 12 PERCENT

* HOME CLOSINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 8,400 TO 8,800 FOR 2018

* LAND AND DEVELOPMENT SPEND IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BILLION IN FY