BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey Announces Proposed Placing Of Ordinary Shares To Raise About £500 Mln

June 17 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC:

* TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC - PROPOSED PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - PROPOSED PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY £500 MILLION

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - SEEING A SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN LAND AT ATTRACTIVE PRICES

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - OVER RECENT WEEKS, COMPANY HAS AGREED TERMS AND APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 12 SITES

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - STRONG SALES DEMAND SINCE SALES CENTRES REOPENED

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - INTEND TO RESUME ORDINARY DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN 2021

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - FORWARD INDICATORS REMAIN STRONG AND COMPANY’S ORDER BOOK HAS INCREASED

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - DURING PANDEMIC, LOCKDOWN, SEEN ROBUST DEMAND, CONTINUED TO SELL HOMES TO NEW CUSTOMERS AND PROGRESS PURCHASES REMOTELY EACH WEEK

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - TOTAL GROUP COMPLETIONS (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES) IN 24 WEEKS TO 14 JUNE 2020 WERE 2,531 (2019 EQUIVALENT PERIOD: 4,526)

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - UK ORDER BOOK HAS CONTINUED TO INCREASE AND AS AT WEEK ENDING 14 JUNE 2020 ITS TOTAL VALUE STOOD AT APPROXIMATELY £2,854 MILLION

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - SALES PRICES HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT WITH THOSE ACHIEVED PRIOR TO LOCKDOWN IN Q1 2020

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - TOO EARLY TO RESUME FULL GUIDANCE

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - AS OF 1 JUNE 2020, ALL EMPLOYEES HAVE RETURNED FROM FURLOUGH AND ACCORDINGLY COMPANY HAS STOPPED ITS USE OF SCHEME

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - IMPACT OF LOCKDOWN ON BUILD PROGRAMMES TO PUSH Q4 2020 COMPLETIONS INTO 2021, LEADING TO MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN 2020 VOLUMES

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - COMPANY INTENDS TO RETURN TAXPAYER FUNDS UTILISED FROM GOVERNMENT FURLOUGH SCHEME

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - CONTINUES TO REVIEW ITS SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION POLICY