BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey Says Co To Close All Show Homes, Sales Centres, And Construction Sites

March 24 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC:

* TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC - NOTICE OF AGM

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - RESPONSE TO COVID-19, AND DIVIDEND AND AGM UPDATE

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - TAKEN DECISION TO CLOSE ALL OF OUR SHOW HOMES, SALES CENTRES, AND CONSTRUCTION SITES

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - WE HAVE TAKEN PRUDENT STEP OF DRAWING DOWN OUR PREVIOUSLY UNUTILISED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (RCF) OF £550 MILLION

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - PRUDENT STEP OF DRAWING DOWN OUR PREVIOUSLY UNUTILISED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (RCF) OF £550 MILLION

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - UK OPERATIONS HAVE ONLY BEEN MEANINGFULLY IMPACTED IN VERY RECENT DAYS.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - CONSTRUCTION SITES WILL BEGIN CLOSE DOWN PROCESS TODAY

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - GROSS CASH POSITION OF £807 MILLION AND NET CASH OF £165 MILLION AS AT 23 MARCH 2020

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - SMALL SPANISH BUSINESS ALSO HAS FACED DISRUPTION OVER PAST FEW DAYS

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - DECISION TO CANCEL 2020 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.80 PENCE PER SHARE (C.£125 MILLION)

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - WE ALSO SUSPEND OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - TAKEN DECISION TO CANCEL 2020 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.80 PENCE PER SHARE

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - DECISION TO CANCEL PLANNED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 10.99 PENCE PER SHARE (C.£360 MILLION) THAT WAS DUE TO BE PAID ON 10 JULY

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - TO SUSPEND PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: