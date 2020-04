BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey Says Executive Directors To Take Voluntary 30% Cut In Base Salary And Pension

April 1 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC:

* COVID-19 - REMUNERATION UPDATE

* 2% ANNUAL SALARY INCREASE DUE TO COME INTO EFFECT ON 1 APRIL 2020 HAS BEEN CANCELLED

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL ALSO TAKE A 30% REDUCTION IN THEIR FEES

* EXECUTIVE INCENTIVE SCHEME CANCELLED, THERE WILL BE NO CASH BONUS PAYABLE OF CO’S PERFORMANCE IN 2020 FOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL TAKE VOLUNTARY 30% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY AND PENSION FOR DURATION OF GOVERNMENT-IMPOSED LOCKDOWN

* OBJECTIVE OF CHANGES IS TO CONSERVE CASH, WITH A PARTICULAR FOCUS ON PROTECTING LONG TERM FINANCIAL SECURITY OF BUSINESS AS A WHOLE