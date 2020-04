BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey Sees Continued Demand For Homes, Order Book Increases

April 23 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey PLC:

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - ORDER BOOK HAS CONTINUED TO INCREASE, AS AT WEEK ENDING 19 APRIL, TOTAL VALUE STOOD AT ABOUT £2,677 MILLION (2019 WEEK 16: £2,399 MILLION)

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - TOTAL GROUP COMPLETIONS (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES) IN 16 WEEKS TO 19 APRIL 2020 WERE 2,271 (2019 WEEK 16: 2,644)

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - CONTINUED TO SELL HOMES, SUPPORT EXISTING CUSTOMERS AND PROGRESS PURCHASES ON A REMOTE BASIS IN 16 WEEKS TO 19 APRIL 2020

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - IN PERIOD WHILE OUR SITES HAVE BEEN CLOSED, TRADING HAS INEVITABLY BEEN IMPACTED

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - STILL SEEING CONTINUED DEMAND FOR OUR HOMES AND OUR SALES TEAMS HAVE BEEN SELLING HOMES REMOTELY, AND DIGITALLY, WEEK TO WEEK

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - DO NOT PLAN TO REOPEN SALES CENTRES, SHOW HOMES OR REGIONAL OFFICES AT THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: