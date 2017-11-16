Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank Group Plc

* ‍underlying net profit for 3q 2017 up by 29.0% yoy to gel 88.0 million​

* ‍total assets amounted to gel 12,136.9 million as of 30 september 2017, up by 60.0% yoy and 7.6% qoq​

* ‍gross loans and advances to customers stood at gel 7,767.6 million as of 30 september 2017, up by 55.2% yoy​

* Qtrly ‍net interest margin (nim) stood at 6.2%​

* ‍net loans to deposits + ifi funding stood at 91.6% and net stable funding ratio (nsfr) stood at 134.5% at sep-end​

* Tbc bank group plc - as at sept 30 ‍npls stood at 3.5%, down by 1.1 pp yoy and up by 0.1 qoq​

* ‍total customer deposits stood at gel 7,096.5 million as of 30 september 2017, up by 54.5% yoy​

* ‍ q3 total operating income amounted to 207.1 million up by 28.0% yoy​

* Tbc bank group plc - as at sept 30 ‍regulatory tier i and total capital adequacy ratios stood at 10.8% and 14.5% respectively​

* ‍ q3 underlying cost to income ratio stood at 39.8%​

* Q3 ‍cost of risk on loans stood at 1.3%​