BRIEF-TBC Bank Group Says Board Decided Not To Recommend Dividend

March 18 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group PLC:

* TBC BANK GROUP PLC - CONTINGENCY PLANNING – COVID-19

* TBC BANK GROUP PLC - BOARD NOT TO RECOMMEND DIVIDEND

* TBC BANK GROUP PLC - STRONG FEBRUARY 2020 LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL BUFFERS

* TBC BANK GROUP PLC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH NATIONAL BANK OF GEORGIA, GOVERNMENT AND OTHER BUSINESSES TO ENSURE COORDINATION

* TBC BANK- INTRODUCED 3-MONTH GRACE PERIOD ON PRINCIPLE & INTEREST PAYMENTS FOR ALL INDIVIDUAL, MSME AND CORPORATE CUSTOMERS

* TBC BANK GROUP PLC - AS OF 29 FEB LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO AT 108.2% AND NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO AT 126.8%