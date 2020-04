BRIEF-TBC Bank Sees CET1, Tier 1 And Total CAR As At 31 March At 8.7%, 11.5% And 16.1% Respectively

April 3 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group PLC:

* FURTHER UPDATE ON COVID-19

* GEORGIAN ECONOMY EXPECTED TO CONTRACT IN 2020

* ADDITIONAL LOAN LOSS PROVISIONS OF 3.0-3.3% OF LOAN BOOK AGREED WITH NBG AS OF 31 MARCH 2020 (IN ACCORDANCE WITH LOCAL STANDARDS)

* OPERATIONS SUCCESSFULLY ADAPTED TO NEW OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

* Q1 2020 IFRS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS DUE IN MID-MAY 2020

* CET1, TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAR AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 ARE ESTIMATED AT 8.7%, 11.5% AND 16.1%, RESPECTIVELY

* POSTPONING PHASING IN OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS PLANNED IN MARCH 2020, WITH AN 0.44 PP EFFECT ON TBC’S CET 1

* TARGETING TBC BANK'S COST TO INCOME RATIO FOR FULL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 TO BE BROADLY THAT ACHIEVED DURING 2019