May 21 (Reuters) - TBG Diagnostics Ltd:

* UNIT GOT CE MARK APPROVAL FOR EXPROBETM SARS-COV-2 TESTING KIT & SARS-COV-2 IGG / IGM RAPID TEST KIT

* EXPECTS TEST TO TAKE 15 MINUTES TO COMPLETE, DETECT PRESENCE OF SARS- COV-2 SPECIFIC IGM & IGG ANTIBODIES IN BLOOD, SERUM & PLASMA

* TEST PRODUCTS EXPECTED TO BE ABLE TO CONFIRM THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN INFECTED BY SARS-COV-2 & GENERATED SPECIFIC ANTIBODY RESPONSE