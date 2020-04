BRIEF-TBG Diagnostics Updates On TBG Xiamen Diagnostic Kits

April 6 (Reuters) - TBG Diagnostics Ltd:

* TBG DIAGNOSTICS-NOTES CHINA GOVERNMENT BAN ON EXPORT OF COVID-19 DIAGNOSTICS KITS THAT HAVE NOT GOT CHINA MEDICAL DEVICE PRODUCT REGISTRATION CERTIFICATION

* TBG DIAGNOSTICS- TBG XIAMEN CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SELL & EXPORT THEIR COVID-19 NUCLEIC ACID DIAGNOSTICS KITS FROM CHINA

* TBG DIAGNOSTICS-WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, TBG XIAMEN UNABLE TO SELL COVID- 19 NUCLEIC ACID DIAGNOSTICS KITS WITHIN CHINA

* TBG DIAGNOSTICS LTD - TBG XIAMEN TO APPLY FOR RELEVANT REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF DIAGNOSTICS KITS WITHIN EUROPE, ASIA, USA