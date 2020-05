May 15 (Reuters) - TBK & Sons Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP’S REVENUE FOR MARCH DECREASED BY ABOUT 60% TO 70%

* UPDATE ON IMPACTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SEES DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE

* HAS NOT RESUMED OPERATIONS AT ITS SITES IN MALAYSIA