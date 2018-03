March 13 (Reuters) - TC CONNECT AB (PUBL):

* ‍TC CONNECT SIGNS A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE MYSEC SWEDEN AB

* ‍ACQUISITION OF MYSEC IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP’S RESULTS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* ACQUISITION COST AMOUNTS TO UP TO SEK 35 MILLION