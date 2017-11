Nov 8 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* TC MEDIA SELLS 21 OF ITS PUBLICATIONS AND ITS INMEMORIAM.CA SITE TO RENEL BOUCHARD AND MARC-NOËL OUELLETTE OF ICIMÉDIAS INC.

* ‍IN TOTAL, 140 EMPLOYEES OF THE 21 VARIOUS PUBLICATIONS AND 28 EMPLOYEES FROM TC MEDIA'S PRODUCTION TEAM ARE TRANSFERRED TO ICIMÉDIAS