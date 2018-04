BRIEF-TC Media Sells Its 30 Publications In Montréal & Québec City Areas

April 27 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* TC MEDIA SELLS ITS 30 PUBLICATIONS IN THE MONTRÉAL AND QUÉBEC CITY AREAS

* TC MEDIA ANNOUNCED SALE OF 30 PUBLICATIONS, INCLUDING 21 WEEKLIES IN MONTRÉAL AREA & 8 PUBLICATIONS IN QUÉBEC CITY AREA TO A CANADIAN CORP

* TC TRANSCONTINENTAL CONCLUDED MULTI-YEAR DEAL FOR PRINTING THE TITLES, DISTRIBUTION, WITH EXCEPTION OF MÉTRO MONTRÉAL

* TC MEDIA TRANSACTION INCLUDES ALL WEB PROPERTIES RELATED TO TITLES SOLD, QUÉBEC HEBDO WEBSITE