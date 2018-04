April 27 (Reuters) - TC PipeLines LP:

* TC PIPELINES, LP ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR REGARDING THE IMPACT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS

* TC PIPELINES - TRANSCANADA NOTED U.S. NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OWNED BY CO EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY 2018 FERC ACTIONS, IF ENACTED AS PROPOSED

* TC PIPELINES - GIVEN UNCERTAINTY LEADING UP TO Q1 DISCLOSURE ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC ACTIONS , PARTNERSHIP NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ITS ATM PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: