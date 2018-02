Feb 23 (Reuters) - TC Pipelines Lp:

* TC PIPELINES, LP ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.77​

* QTRLY TRANSMISSION REVENUES $109 MILLION VERSUS $111 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: