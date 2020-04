BRIEF-TC TECH: Effects Of COVID-19 And Measures To Reduce Operational Costs

April 20 (Reuters) - TC TECH Sweden AB (publ):

* TC TECH UPDATES ON EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL COSTS

* ANNOUNCES THAT COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS VERY LIMITED POSSIBILITIES TO PHYSICALLY MEET WITH CUSTOMERS AND POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ASSESSMENT IS THAT CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION WILL MAINLY AFFECT COMPANY IN FORM OF DELAYS OF EXPECTED ORDERS FROM CUSTOMERS

* UNDERLYING INTEREST IN COMPANY’S TECHNOLOGY IS EXPECTED TO STAY STRONG AND CONTINUE TO GROW IN ALL RELEVANT MARKET SEGMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)