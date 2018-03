March 15 (Reuters) - Altaba Inc:

* TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PERCENT STAKE IN ALTABA INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD SAYS IT BELIEVES THAT THE ALTABA SHARES WERE UNDERVALUED AND REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY Source text (bit.ly/2FZyAHu) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)