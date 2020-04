BRIEF-TCL Electronics Refers To Investigation Request To U.S. Trade Commission Involving Some Electronic Devices

April 22 (Reuters) - TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd:

* ON 16 APRIL, U.S. INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION WAS REQUESTED TO INVESTIGATE SOME ELECTRONIC DEVICES, WITH SOME COS NAMED RESPONDENTS

* REQUEST TO U.S. INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION INCLUDED CO & FEW MEMBERS WITHIN GROUP, AS PROPOSED RESPONDENTS

* INVESTIGATION REQUEST MAINLY INVOLVES REMOTE-CONTROL RELATED TECHNOLOGY OF GROUP’S PRODUCTS

* WELL-PREPARED & WOULD MAKE ADJUSTMENT TO SUPPLY CHAIN IF NECESSARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: