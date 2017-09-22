BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings updates on management changes

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd

* Kevin Wang Cheng has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Bo Lianming appointed as Chairman

* Xu Fang has resigned as an executive director

* Li Dongsheng has resigned as Chairman and executive director of co

* Kevin Wang Cheng has also been appointed as CEO with effect from 1 Oct

* Michael Wang Yi has been appointed as an executive director

* Bo Lianming tendered his resignation as CEO of company with effect from 1 Oct