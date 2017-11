Nov 28 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd :

* ‍PROPOSES TO RAISE NOT LESS THAN ABOUT HK$2,014.6 MILLION AND NOT MORE THAN ABOUT HK$2,063.5 MILLION, BY WAY OF RIGHTS ISSUE

* ‍PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE OF NOT LESS THAN 582.3 MILLION SHARES & NOT MORE THAN 596.4 MILLION SHARES AT HK$3.46 PER RIGHTS SHARE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: