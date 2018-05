May 2 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd :

* THUNDERBIRD TECHNOLOGY & JD.COM REACHED CONSENSUS ON COOPERATION REGARDING A PROPOSED CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION

* PROPOSED RMB300 MILLION CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION TO THUNDERBIRD TECHNOLOGY BY JD.COM

* CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION BY JD.COM SO AS TO BUY ABOUT 6.67 PERCENT STAKE IN THUNDERBIRD TECHNOLOGY AFTER PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE