BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology Updates On Proposed U.S. Tariffs List Of Products Of Chinese Origin

April 9 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd :

* NOTES PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS LIST OF PRODUCTS OF CHINESE ORIGIN THAT WOULD BE SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL 25 PERCENT IMPORT TARIFF

* LIST HAS A LIMITED IMPACT ON IT AND TCL GROUP WILL TAKE ALL EFFECTIVE MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD CORPORATE INTERESTS

* CO’S OVERALL BUSINESS IN UNITED STATES STEADILY INCREASED IN Q1 2018

* STARTED PLANNING TO RAISE MEXICAN FACTORY PRODUCTION CAPACITY; TO TAKE OTHER MEASURES TO REDUCE IMPACT ON CO’S USA OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: