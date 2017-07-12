FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-TCL sees H1 net profit up 65-75 pct, to boost its stake in Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
July 12, 2017 / 1:00 PM / in a month

BRIEF-TCL sees H1 net profit up 65-75 pct, to boost its stake in Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 65-75 percent y/y to 1.0-1.1 billion yuan ($147.36-$162.10 million)

* Says it plans to acquire 10.04 percent stake in Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co for 4.03 billion yuan ($593.87 million) via share issue

* Says it will own 85.71 percent stake in Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tecvKN; bit.ly/2t3z4GT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.