Nov 29(Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says it plans to subscribe for 51.8 percent shares in unit TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd’s rights issue, at the price of HK$3.46 and apply for oversubscription of up to 145.5 million shares for up to HK$503.5 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kDCkFN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)