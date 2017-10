Sept 25 (Reuters) - TCL Corp :

* Says its wholly owned Hongkong-based industry subsidiary plans to buy 5.2 million shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited

* Transaction amount is HK$50.3 million

* Says the unit’s stake in target company will be raised to 49.84 percent from 47.85 percent

