May 14 (Reuters) - TCR2 Therapeutics Inc:

* TCR² THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* ENDED Q1 OF 2020 WITH $140.7 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENTS

* PROJECTS NET CASH USE OF $60-70 MILLION FOR 2020

* UPDATING OUR TC-210 GUIDANCE TO EXPECT AN INTERIM UPDATE FROM PHASE 1 PORTION IN MID-2020

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.61 — REFINITIV IBES DATA