March 21 (Reuters) - TCR2 Therapeutics:

* TCR2 THERAPEUTICS RAISES $125 MILLION IN OVERSUBSCRIBED SERIES B FINANCING

* TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC - FINANCING WAS CO-LED BY 6 DIMENSIONS CAPITAL AND CURATIVE VENTURES

* TCR2 THERAPEUTICS - PROCEEDS TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF LEAD PROGRAM AND EXPANSION OF MULTI-FORMAT TRUC-T CELL PIPELINE IN SOLID TUMORS, BLOOD CANCERS