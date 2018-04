BRIEF-TCS Sees 'Very Strong Growth Prospects Coming Out Of Asia Pacific In 2018/19 Fiscal'

April 19 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* EXEC SAYS MARKET GIVES US OPTIMISM THAT WE CAN CONTINUE DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH

* SAYS GOING FORWARD EXPECT EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN U.S. TO GO UP SLIGHTLY

* EXEC SAYS OPERATING MARGIN IMPACT DUE TO WAGE HIKES IN 2018/19 WILL BE SIMILAR TO LAST YEAR

* TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES EXEC SAYS CO SEES VERY STRONG GROWTH PROSPECTS COMING OUT OF ASIA PACIFIC IN 2018/19 FISCAL

* EXEC SAYS FOR FY19, CO HAS GIVEN 20,000 TRAINEE OFFERS AND WILL KEEP ADDING AS REQUIRED Further company coverage: