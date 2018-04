April 23 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD AMERITRADE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS: STRONG MOMENTUM CONTINUES

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q2 REVENUE $1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.38 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TD AMERITRADE HOLDING - SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR