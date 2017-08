BRIEF-TD Ameritrade qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.44​

July 18 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD Ameritrade reports record net new client assets

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - ‍gathered $22.0 billion in net new client assets for quarter and reported approximately 510,000 client trades per day, on average​

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.44​

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - qtrly ‍net revenues $931 million versus $838 million last year ​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $897.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: