* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

* TD Ameritrade Holding - ‍an average of 504,000 client trades per day in August 2017, up 19 percent from August 2016 and down 2 percent from July 2017​

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - ‍$909.4 billion in total client assets as of August 31, 2017, up 19 percent from august 2016 and up 1 percent from july 2017​