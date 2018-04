April 23 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank:

* TD BANK GROUP SEES TD AMERITRADE’S Q2 EARNINGS TO TRANSLATE TO ABOUT CDN $131 MILLION REPORTED EQUITY IN NET INCOME OF INVESTMENT IN TD AMERITRADE FOR Q2

* TD BANK GROUP - EXCLUDING CHARGES OF ABOUT C$60 MILLION AFTER-TAX, ADJUSTED EQUITY NET INCOME OF AN INVESTMENT IN TD AMERITRADE TO BE ABOUT C$191 MILLION FOR Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: