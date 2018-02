Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tdc:

* : TDC A/S CONFIRMS THAT IT RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL WHICH HAS BEEN REJECTED

* ‍CONFIRMS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CONSORTIUM MADE UP OF PFA PENSION, FORSIKRINGSSELSKAB, PKA, ATP AND MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE & REAL ASSETS EUROPE​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONCLUDED THAT IT IS NOT IN BEST INTEREST OF TDC'S SHAREHOLDERS AND STAKEHOLDERS AND IT HAS BEEN REJECTED​