March 2 (Reuters) - Tdc:

* REG-TDC : PUBLICATION OF STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN RESPECT OF DK TELEKOMMUNIKATION APS’ TAKEOVER OFFER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS OF TDC TO ACCEPT OFFER

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE DECIDING WHETHER TO ACCEPT OFFER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)