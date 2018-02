BRIEF-TDC Declines To Comment On MTG Saying It Has Withdrawn Support For TV Business Merger

Feb 12 (Reuters) - DENMARK‘S TDC:

* DECLINES TO COMMENT ON MTG‘S STATEMENT SAYING THAT TDC INTENDS TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION OF THE SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MTG TO MERGE TV BUSINESSES

* MTG SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD BEEN INFORMED BY TDC THAT THE DANISH OPERATOR‘S BOARD INTENDS TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION OF A DEAL WITH MTG TO COMBINE ITS NORDIC ENTERTAINMENT AND MTG STUDIOS BUSINESSES WITH TDC

* LAST WEEK, TDC SAID IT HAD TURNED DOWN AN INDICATIVE BID FROM MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ASSETS AND PENSION FUNDS ATP, PFA AND PKA

* IT SAID THEN THAT A TAKEOVER OF MTG‘S BROADCASTING AND ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS REMAINED ITS PREFERRED ROUTE TO BOOST VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)