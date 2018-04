April 5 (Reuters) - TDC A/S:

* TDC : DK TELEKOMMUNIKATION APS ANNOUNCES THE PRELIMINARY RESULT OF THE VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER WITH ACCEPTANCES COMPRISING 88 PER CENT OF TDC’S SHARES

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT SETTLEMENT OF OFFER WILL OCCUR ON OR AROUND 4 MAY 2018.

* ‍DK TELEKOMMUNIKATION APS RECEIVED ACCEPTANCES REPRESENTING 709,426,194 SHARES CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 87.4 PER CENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)