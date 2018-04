BRIEF-TDC Says Announcement Of Further Share Sale Acceptances To Take Consortium To Over 90% Ownership

April 9 (Reuters) - Tdc A/S:

* ANNOUNCEMENT OF FURTHER SHARE SALE ACCEPTANCES TO TAKE CONSORTIUM TO OVER 90% OWNERSHIP

* DK TELEKOMMUNIKATION APS ANNOUNCED FINAL RESULT OF A VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CO

* FOLLOWING DIALOGUE WITH NUMBER OF INVESTORS, OFFEROR TO HOLD MORE THAN 90 PER CENT OF ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS IN TDC

* CEO OF PFA SAID ON BEHALF OF CONSORTIUM “WE WILL BE EMBARKING ON A ROUTE TO TAKE FULL OWNERSHIP OF TDC”

* OFFER, ADDITIONAL SHARES TO BE BOUGHT OUTSIDE OFFER TO BE SETTLED THROUGH SELLING SHAREHOLDERS' OWN ACCOUNTING HOLDING INSTITUTION NO LATER THAN MAY 4