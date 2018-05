BRIEF-TDC Says DL Telekommunikation Today Announced Consortiums Intention For Future Capital Structure In Co

May 4 (Reuters) - Tdc A/S:

* CONSORTIUMS INTENTION FOR FUTURE CAPITAL STRUCTURE IN TDC A/S

* DK TELEKOMMUNIKATION APS TODAY ANNOUNCES CONSORTIUMS INTENTION FOR FUTURE CAPITAL STRUCTURE IN TDC A/S

* CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO SETTLE BY EARLY JUNE ITS INTENTION TO EXECUTE ITS RIGHTS TO SQUEEZE-OUT REMAINING 9% OF CO’S SHARE HELD BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

* ONCE THE SQUEEZE-OUT IS SETTLED, THE CONSORTIUM WILL ESTABLISH A PERMANENT CAPITAL STRUCTURE

* CONSORTIUM’S PERMANENT CAPITAL STRUCTURE FOR CO TO INCLUDE EXISTING UNSECURED NOTES OF TDC OR UP TO A €1.0BN BACKSTOP FACILITY AT LEVEL OF TDC

* CONSORTIUM’S PERMANENT CAPITAL STRUCTURE FOR CO TO INCLUDE €3.9BN TERM LOAN B (TLB) AT THE LEVEL OF TDC A/S

* CONSORTIUM’S CAPITAL STRUCTURE TO INCLUDE €1.4BN CAPITAL MARKET ISSUANCES AT LEVEL OF AN INTERMEDIATE HOLDING COMPANY NAMED DKT FINANCE APS

* CONSORTIUM’S CAPITAL STRUCTURE TO INCLUDE UNFUNDED ANCILLARY FACILITIES (RCF & CAPEX) AMOUNTING TO €600M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: