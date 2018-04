BRIEF-TDC to apply for delisting after takeover of over 90 pct of its shares by Macquarie

April 9 (Reuters) - Tdc A/S:

* TDC : DK TELEKOMMUNIKATION APS ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER

* OFFEROR HAS ENGAGED IN DIALOGUE WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS WHICH MAY RESULT IN THE OFFEROR OBTAINING MORE THAN 90% OF SHARES

* HAS RECEIVED ACCEPTANCES REPRESENTING TIL 709,473,480 SHARES CORRESPONDING TO ABOUT 87.4 PER CENT OF THE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL AND ALL VOTING RIGHTS

* IF THIS OCCURS THE OFFEROR INTENDS, FOLLOWING COMPLETION, TO INITIATE A ACQUISITION OF SHARES HELD BY REMAINING MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

* IF THIS OCCURS THE OFFEROR INTENDS, TO APPLY FOR A DELISTING OF TDC’S SHARES

* DIALOGUE WITH SHAREHOLDERS HAS RESULTED IN ACCEPTANCES IN THE AMOUNT OF 3,482,735 ADDITIONAL SHARES IN TDC