Jan 17(Reuters) - TDG Holding Co Ltd

* Says it signed an agreement to sell 22.8 percent stake in a Chengdu-based tech firm to Hubei Dinglong Co Ltd, for 22.4 million yuan

* Says it holds a 10.7 percent stake in the tech firm after the transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JXiwq4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)