April 28 (Reuters) - TDH Holdings Inc:

* TDH HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR SIGNIFICANT DELAYS, REDUCTIONS IN REVENUE AND INCREASES IN EXPENSES DUE TO NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* TDH HOLDINGS INC - REVENUES REMAIN NEGLIGIBLE FOLLOWING THE GRADUAL RESUMPTION OF ITS OPERATIONS IN MID APRIL 2020 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2xZuD3T] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)