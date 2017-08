Aug 11 (Reuters) - TDH Holdings Inc‍

* TDH Holdings Inc​ files for IPO of 1,325,000 common shares - SEC filing

* ‍TDH Holdings Inc​ says it expects IPO price between $4.00 and $4.50 per common share

* ‍TDH Holdings Inc​ says it has applied for approval for quotation on nasdaq under the symbol “PETZ” Source text: [bit.ly/2fyFE2b]