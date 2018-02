Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telephone And Data Systems Inc:

* TDS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.308 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.54

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05‍​

* SEES 2018 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $5,015-$5,265 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $1,075 MILLION TO $1,255 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $795-$845 MILLION

* TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS - IN QUARTER RECEIVED $327 MILLION ‍BENEFIT DUE TO ENACTMENT OF NEW TAX LEGISLATION, INCURRED $262 MILLION​ GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT LOSS