Dec 8 (Reuters) - TE Connectivity Ltd:

* TE CONNECTIVITY BOARD APPROVES ADDITIONAL $1.5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE

* TE CONNECTIVITY LTD - BOARD ALSO APPROVES RECOMMENDATION TO RAISE ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND TO $1.76 PER SHARE

* TE CONNECTIVITY LTD - BOARD APPROVED INCREASE CO'S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.40 TO $0.44 PER SHARE