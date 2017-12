Dec 18 (Reuters) - Te Connectivity Ltd:

* TE CONNECTIVITY LTD SAYS CEO TERRENCE CURTIN‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.4 MILLION - SEC FILING

* TE CONNECTIVITY LTD SAYS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THOMAS LYNCH'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.2 MILLION Source text : (bit.ly/2AShu8O) Further company coverage: