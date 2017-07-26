FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q3 adj earnings per share $1.24
July 26, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q3 adj earnings per share $1.24

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - TE Connectivity Ltd:

* Orders for q3, excluding company's subcom business, were $3.3 billion, up 12 percent from prior year

* Te connectivity reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2017 sales $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion

* Q3 sales $3.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.27 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.54 to $4.56

* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.07 to $1.09

* Te connectivity ltd says raising midpoint of fiscal 2017 sales and adjusted eps guidance to $12.9 billion and $4.73 respectively

* Sees q4 adjusted eps of $1.14 to $1.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

