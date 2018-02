BRIEF-Team Expands Board Of Directors

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Team Inc:

* TEAM, INC. EXPANDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TEAM INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ITS STOCKHOLDER, ENGINE CAPITAL L.P.

* TEAM INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ENGINE CAPITAL, CRAIG MARTIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO TEAM‘S BOARD

* TEAM INC - BRIAN K. FERRAIOLI HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EXPANDING TOTAL MEMBERSHIP OF BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS

* TEAM INC - NEW DIRECTORS WILL SERVE AN INITIAL TERM EXPIRING AT COMPANY‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* TEAM INC - NEW DIRECTORS WILL BE INCLUDED IN COMPANY‘S SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* TEAM INC - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ENGINE CAPITAL WILL ALSO BE PERMITTED TO NAME ONE BOARD OBSERVER

* TEAM INC - BOARD OBSERVER WILL BE INVITED TO ATTEND MEETINGS OF BOARD FOR PERIOD OF TIME BEGINNING AFTER CO‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* TEAM INC - ENGINE CAPITAL HAS INFORMED TEAM THAT IT WILL NAME BRAD FAVREAU OF ENGINE CAPITAL AS DESIGNATED BOARD OBSERVER

* TEAM INC - AS PART OF AGREEMENT, ENGINE CAPITAL AGREED TO VOTE ALL OF ITS SHARES IN FAVOR OF TEAM NOMINEES AT CO‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: