BRIEF-Team, Inc. Announces Cost Reduction Actions In Response To Current Market Conditions

April 2 (Reuters) - Team Inc:

* TEAM, INC. ANNOUNCES COST REDUCTION ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

* REDUCED SALARIES FOR EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, WHICH INCLUDES A 20% REDUCTION IN CEO’S BASE SALARY

* ALL OTHER LEADERSHIP MEMBERS’ BASE SALARIES WILL BE REDUCED BY 10%, AND OTHER AFFECTED EMPLOYEES WILL TAKE AN 8% REDUCTION

* LOWERED 2020 ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN BY MORE THAN 30%

* 15% REDUCTION IN SALARIES FOR OTHER EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, AND A 20% REDUCTION IN ANNUAL CASH RETAINER PAID TO NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS

* IMPLEMENTED ROLLING FURLOUGHS AND/OR REDUCED SALARIES/HOURLY RATES FOR CERTAIN NON-EXECUTIVE CORPORATE POSITIONS

* FURLOUGHED TECHNICIANS THAT DO NOT HAVE SCHEDULED WORK AS WELL AS RELATED SUPPORT STAFF

* REDUCING OTHER OVERHEAD COSTS TO BETTER ALIGN WITH MARKET DEMANDS

* FINANCIAL IMPACT TO RESULTS CANNOT BE REASONABLY ESTIMATED AT THIS TIME